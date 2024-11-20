Speaking ahead of the series airing in the UK, Hall said: "For me, and Red Planet Pictures, we knew very early on that we didn’t want the Australia spin-off to look and feel like a copy of Death in Paradise, in which our fish-out-of-water detective is another English police officer who finds themselves unexpectedly working abroad.

"That’s why we very quickly alighted upon the idea of the detective being someone who was born and raised in Australia and was returning there after a period away. And that’s when we knew straight away that it had to be called Return to Paradise."

Return to Paradise. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

He continued: "But it’s the fact that DI Mackenzie Clarke never really liked Dolphin Cove or felt at home there that means she is still a fish-out-of-water, like all our detectives in Death in Paradise, even though she’s from that town.

"Plus, the way in which she left Dolphin Cove a number of years ago, means there’s a lot of people in town who aren’t happy she’s back.

Read more:

"So, even though our lead detective is Australian and is essentially just going home, she’s essentially still just like Richard Poole in the first series of Death in Paradise, because she’s forced to solve murders in a place she desperately wants to leave."

Anna Samson plays Mackenzie in the new series, which is populated predominantly with Australian actors and characters, except for Lloyd Griffith's Colin Cartwright, the one Brit on the team.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Samson previously spoke about how the show differs from Death in Paradise, explaining the location is a major change, while saying: "Because the central detective role is returning to a hometown – that's very different from the original show. It's not set in the Caribbean, so there's not this culture clash.

"It's a fish out of water, but in a town that she knows, and they already know her, and she's out of place in a place that she knows. And I think that's quite unique to our show."

Return to Paradise will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd November.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.