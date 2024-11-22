But even if she's not happy to be back in the town of Dolphin Cove, a sentiment also shared by a number of the locals, we're thrilled that she is because we get to enjoy some truly stunning scenery.

For more information about where the cast and crew pitched up, read on.

Return to Paradise filming locations: Where is Dolphin Cove?

Tai Hara as Glenn Strong and Lloyd Griffith as Detective SC Colin Cartwright. Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt

Dolphin Cove is a fictional Australian beachside town, but the cast and crew did shoot in Australia's Illawarra region, which lies just south of Sydney, and on Sydney's northern beaches.

Writer Peter Mattessi, who's from Melbourne, "instantly felt an emotional connection" when he visited that part of the New South Wales coast, which was a first for him.

"It has a warmth and a welcoming vibe," he added. "And then geographically it had everything - beautiful beaches, the escarpment which is so dramatic, the ocean pools, beautiful trees and charming houses."

Two of the show's key locations, the surf club and Mackenzie's house, were filmed at Bilgola and Avalon respectively, which are both suburbs in Sydney's northern beaches.

"I think audiences in the UK and around the world are going to be excited by the locations," added director Mat King. "It's Australia, but not in a classic way.

"We don't have kangaroos, we don't have koalas. We've got sun and surf and blue skies, the beaches, the forests, the cliffs, but we're not seeing the red deserts."

Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke and Catherine McClements as Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong. Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt

Production designer Emma Fletcher, who hails from the west of the continent, is used to filming in those red dust landscapes, so this was a new experience for her.

"It was my first time working in Sydney, and on our first location recce down to the Illawarra, I was thinking that it was the most beautiful, marvellous place – the greens and the plants, it's so lush," she said.

"It's a very beautiful part of the world, and completely ideal for our show... for this show, beauty was central."

Fletcher also said that she thought a lot about "Australian architecture and what we might find... nostalgic, such as the old bowls club and surf clubs by the ocean and the ocean pools".

"It's almost like we've been tourists creating a postcard about the beauty of Australia," she added.

