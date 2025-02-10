Many will recognise Compston for his role in Line of Duty as DI Steve Arnott as well as in Vigil as Craig Burke. Meanwhile, Mohindra has starred in the likes of The Lazarus Project, The Suspect and more recently, The Red King.

Alongside Compston and Mohindra stars Solly McLeod (Tom Jones), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell), Daniel Portman (Black Mirror), Anneika Rose (Line of Duty) and Bhav Joshi (The Diplomat).

The trailer, which was released today, shows Compston and Mohindra's characters Martyn and Rebecca move into a new home before being given a note from their neighbour that says, "I like watching you".

Solly McLeod and Anjli Mohindra in Fear. Prime Video

When Martyn and Rebecca move into a house in Glasgow with their two young children, their neighbour Jan makes unnerving comments and "it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating".

The synopsis continues: "Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

You can watch the full trailer below.

The series is from Wild Mercury, who also created The Rig and The Sixth Commandment, with the former starring Compston and currently also available to watch on Prime Video.

It is penned by Mick Ford, whose notable works include After the Flood and The Stranger.

Fear premieres on Prime Video on Tuesday 4th March - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

