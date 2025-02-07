"But they can't do this?" said the mayor, who couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"It seems they can and they have," he responded. "It seems it comes back to one thing: to save money."

But Catherine was still unable to process what he was telling her.

"We all need you here, the island needs you," she countered. "So, what are you going to do?"

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com and other press about the murder mystery's capability to survive without the commissioner, guest star Tobi Bakare said: "Don is an integral part of the show, but I always say this show has this very unique way of surviving.

"Even though there are so many deaths on the island, the show itself always survives. It just knows how to stay. They've tapped into a formula that they can constantly work around.

"And it's exciting to see sometimes when you're backed into a corner; it's exciting to see what you come up with, to bring up something new and fresh, so I think it can definitely survive."

But Bakare did go on to say that Warrington would be "a big miss" if he was to leave.

"Don is just Don," he added. "So there'll be some coming back from him."

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

But while Selwyn was seemingly all out of ideas after receiving the disappointing news, we know that Catherine is not going to let this lie.

"As an unexpected foe attempts to enforce the unfathomable, Catherine, in her role as Mayor, acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it," reads the official synopsis.

Will her power and influence save the day?

Or is Death in Paradise's longest-serving character off to the glue factory?

Death in Paradise continues on Friday 14th February at 9pm.

