"I'm really, really sorry, sir," he says to Selwyn, who is initially rendered speechless.

"Thank you for letting me know," he responds after taking a beat. "I really appreciate it."

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press about the staggering news, Warrington said: "He's shocked by it, it's not what he expected. It comes as a bolt from the blue.

"It means that he has to deal with a situation that he hadn't expected at all and it's going to mean a big change in his life, in his status. It's monumental.

"He has to work through a crisis, really, and he resolves it in one way or another."

Warrington echoed those comments in an interview with Radio Times magazine: "It's very distressing. His life is being turned upside down, but he has to deal with the reality, it's beyond his control."

Ginny Holder, who plays Darlene Curtis, also told RadioTimes.com that "it's monumental for all the other characters as well".

"It affects everybody equally," she added.

Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

Now, this isn't the first time Selwyn's fate has hung in the balance.

In the show's 100th episode, the Honoré Police boss was shot at a party and very nearly died. And even when he did survive that ordeal, there were hints that he might decide to retire.

"Selwyn has to check himself and what life means [following the shooting], and his relationships and his relationship with his daughter," Holder said at the time.

"It pushes quite a few buttons for him, as things like that do. You have to check yourself. What does life mean really? The things that we take on, do we need to? You put things into perspective, and that's what Selwyn has to do."

Read more:

Eventually, he made the decision to stay put and life very quickly returned to normal – well, as normal as it can be on murder island.

But will that be the case this time?

We know that Mayor Catherine Bordey "acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it", according to the official synopsis.

Will she save Selwyn from being forced out the door?

While speaking to Radio Times magazine, Warrington said that he couldn't discuss whether he was looking forward to filming season 15 because that would give the game away about his future.

"Who knows? Anything can happen in this life," he added.

Death in Paradise continues on Friday 7th February at 9pm.

