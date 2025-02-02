"It's exciting because it's a new person that brings all their characteristics to it. It's reinvention.

"We as characters are reinvented by the presence of another person, so in that sense it's thrilling."

Élizabeth Bourgine also echoed those comments.

"I agree totally, that it is really exciting," she added. "As Elizabeth, it's great because it's a new person. It's very nice to discover a new person. And as Catherine, it's great because she has to be different, because he's so rude, he's so different from the others, from Ralf, from all the others."

Ginny Holder went on to discuss the "different energy and vibe" that Mervin brings to the table.

"The team have been dealing with cases on their own without an inspector, and they've been doing fine," she said. "It's been hard, but they've been doing quite well.

"But to have this guy come in, Darlene thinks fantastic. But the way in which he handles himself and handles us and the culture and how we do things in Saint Marie, that brings its own challenge."

Read more:

Holder also said that Mervin's arrival had given Darlene the space to "express herself", which she'd enjoyed.

"She's so open with her feelings about this new guy that comes in, which is great," she added.

"But then she has to admire the fact that he is actually very good at what he does, and he really is.

"His brain works very differently to say Neville's, and it's quite interesting just to see how that pans out. It's really exciting."

Death in Paradise season 14 cast. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim

Mervin was planning on returning to London after learning that his mother, who lived in Saint Marie, had died. But the death of a new officer compelled him to stay and help the team solve the case.

But at the end of the episode, the DI's world was turned on its head once again when he discovered that his mother's death wasn't an unfortunate accident.

"As everything he thought he knew unravels, will his life ever be the same again?" adds the synopsis.

Elsewhere, Selwyn was stunned when he's informed by JP that the powers that be are dissolving his position.

"As an unexpected foe attempts to enforce the unfathomable, Catherine, in her role as Mayor, acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it," continues the logline.

And in an "unexpected twist, Naomi finds herself at an emotional crossroads when an old flame from St Barnabas makes a surprising appearance on the island".

Death in Paradise airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Fridays at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.