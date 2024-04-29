The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
Heather Morris's book has been given the TV treatment.
Heather Morris's international best-seller The Tattooist of Auschwitz has been adapted for the small screen, with Jonah Hauer-King and Harvey Keitel portraying Lale Sokolov, one of the tattooists at Auschwitz concentration camp who fell in love with a fellow prisoner, Gita – and survived against all odds.
"I always believed in my heart this was a story that needed to be told, and a book or a film can only go so far – a miniseries has more time to explore the story in depth," said Gary Sokolov, Lale and Gita's son.
"Mum and dad's story has everything: romance, love, survival and hope, all set against a backdrop of some of the worst of conditions that have existed."
Read on for everything you need to know about The Tattooist of Auschwitz.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz release date: When is it airing?
UK viewers can watch all six episodes from Thursday 2nd May on Sky Atlantic.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz cast: Who stars?
The main cast is as follows:
- Jonah Hauer-King as young Lale Sokolov
- Harvey Keitel as older Lale
- Anna Próchniak as Gita Fuhrmannova
- Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris
- Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki
The Tattooist of Auschwitz plot: What's it about?
The Tattooist of Auschwitz is "inspired by" the book and "based on the memories" of Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew who was deported to Auschwitz concentration camp in 1942. He became one of the tattooists who inked the identification numbers onto his fellow prisoners.
While imprisoned, he also met and fell in love with a young woman called Gita, and across the series, we watch as they go to staggering lengths to keep one another alive, a tale Lale narrates to Morris 60 years later.
At that time, she was an aspiring writer entrusted by Lale to tell his extraordinary life story.
The Tattooist of Auschwitz trailer: Can I watch it?
Yes, you can watch the intensely moving trailer below.
