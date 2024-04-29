"Mum and dad's story has everything: romance, love, survival and hope, all set against a backdrop of some of the worst of conditions that have existed."

UK viewers can watch all six episodes from Thursday 2nd May on Sky Atlantic.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz cast: Who stars?

Harvey Keitel as Lali Sokolov and Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris. Martin Mlaka / Sky UK

The main cast is as follows:

Jonah Hauer-King as young Lale Sokolov

Harvey Keitel as older Lale

Anna Próchniak as Gita Fuhrmannova

Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris

Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki

The Tattooist of Auschwitz plot: What's it about?

Jonah Hauer-King as Lali Sokolov. Martin Mlaka / Sky UK

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is "inspired by" the book and "based on the memories" of Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew who was deported to Auschwitz concentration camp in 1942. He became one of the tattooists who inked the identification numbers onto his fellow prisoners.

While imprisoned, he also met and fell in love with a young woman called Gita, and across the series, we watch as they go to staggering lengths to keep one another alive, a tale Lale narrates to Morris 60 years later.

At that time, she was an aspiring writer entrusted by Lale to tell his extraordinary life story.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, you can watch the intensely moving trailer below.

