Piper, of course, previously played Rose Tyler, the Ninth and Tenth Doctor's companion, starting back in 2005. She left the role in 2006, but returned to the show in both 2008 and 2013, with the latter being for the show's 50th anniversary.

While the episode's credits notably didn't say Piper was playing the Doctor, that would certainly seem to be the case - and it turns out Piper's former co-star, Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston, pitched this idea years ago.

Speaking in 2022 while at convention Fan Expo, before Gatwa had been cast, Eccleston responded to the news that Russell T Davies was coming back as showrunner, having previously overseen his era and that of David Tennant.

Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper. Oliver Bowring

Eccleston said: "I was saying to somebody today in the green room that Russell T Davies is coming back, right, and who’s going to be his Doctor? I think it should be Billie Piper, actually. Catherine Tate’s great but, I think there’s your Doctor.

Read more:

"And I'd like to see you all struggle with it. 'How can she be the Doctor when she was an assistant?!' I like the idea of it blowing fuses in the canon, or whatever it's called. 'No, this cannot! Dissonance, dissonance!'"

It seems that either Davies was listening, or Eccleston has predicted the future, as there are certainly a lot of questions right now about how Piper's return can have taken place.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of course, Tennant himself previously returned as the character in 2023, and at that point it was explained the Doctor was sending himself a message, to go back to Donna and live a normal, retired life.

After The Reality War aired, and Piper's return was revealed, a statement from the actor said: "It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that TARDIS one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.