Doctor Who viewers react as fan-favourite character makes unexpected comeback
"She's actually such an icon."
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Doctor Who episode The Reality War.
There were multiple surprises in Doctor Who season 15 finale The Reality War – from Ncuti Gatwa's regeneration and Billie Piper's shock arrival, to that touching scene between the Fifteenth Doctor and Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor.
But there was another return at the beginning of the episode that got viewers very excited too – step forward, everyone's favourite hotel receptionist Anita Benn.
First seen in last year's Christmas special Joy to the World, the character (played by Steph de Whalley) became an instant fan-favourite despite her limited screen time.
Following the festive episode, Whovians called for Anita's return – and Russell T Davies granted them their wish, as she emerged to save the Doctor by pulling him through a doorway to the Time Hotel as he was plummeting to the ground.
She went on to play a crucial part in allowing the Doctor to restore UNIT's memories of reality from the Wish World and also revealed some heartwarming news – she's pregnant!
Taking to social media, Doctor Who fans were united in their delight seeing Anita's return.
"Gasped at Anita’s return, that’s the QUEEN right there," wrote one, while another said: "If Doctor Who gets renewed Anita needs to be the Doctor's new companion. She’s actually such an icon."
"The cheer that was let out when Anita turned up," a third added. "That’s our hotel manager!"
When former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who wrote Joy to the World, was asked earlier this year whether Anita could return in a future episode, he gave nothing away.
Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, Moffat told RadioTimes.com: "She is a one-off character. She is, like all great things in Doctor Who, and this is a fact you can take from me, because I know my Doctor Who facts – all great things in Doctor Who are the result of a budget cut.
"The spaceship looks like a phone box. Why? Because of a budget cut. That's exactly what Anita was, because we couldn't afford to send Ncuti Gatwa around the world trying to find another hotel.
"So we just turned it into a little, not exactly romance, but a sort of quasi-romance with Anita. So Anita is a budget cut, but that means in Doctor Who terms, that means Anita is one of the best things that happened."
Anita's return also answers another Moffat-related mystery.
The writer revealed way back in May 2024 that he had already read the script for the season 15 finale – which we can now safely assume was related to Anita playing a key role in the storyline.
Speaking ahead of the airing of last season's episode Boom, Moffat teased to TV Choice magazine: "Bizarrely enough, I have read the finale of the following season – for reasons that will become apparent… he said cryptically."
Now, attention turns to the future and whether or not we will get a Doctor Who season 16, with no confirmation yet of the show's fate.
In the meantime, however, spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw is coming soon, as previewed in an exciting new teaser.
Christian Tobin is the Production Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all online content and editing digital articles across TV, Film, Gaming and more.