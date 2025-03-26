A brief synopsis was given back in the original announcement, but the new information goes into far greater detail as to what fans can expect from the adventure, including the fact that it will be set between the events of the TV episodes Father’s Day and The Empty Child.

The full synopsis reads: "Kevin left the Powell Estate a long time ago. He wasn’t going to be trapped there. But all these years later, he’s back and clearing out his dad’s old flat. At least his neighbours, the Tylers, are still here."

It continues: "But Rose has a strange new man in her life. And this Doctor’s going to show Kevin a world he never knew existed.

"Unfortunately, something ancient is stirring on the Estate. Perhaps Kevin will be trapped here after all…"

In addition to Eccleston and Piper, the cast for the audio drama also includes Camille Coduri reprising her role as Rose's mother Jackie, Alex Austin as Kevin, a former Powell Estate resident, and Hannah Brown as Marlene, his posh artist friend.

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Snare. Big Finish

Speaking about the drama, writer Tim Foley said: "I was a kid of the wilderness years, with a knapsack full of books and audios and videos, but 2005 saw actual Doctor Who actually broadcast on the actual telly. It was incredibly special for me then, and the Ninth Doctor and Rose continue to be incredibly special for me now.

"Wherever you are on the globe, you will surely have heard my whoops of joy when I was asked to write for this new series."

Of the opening instalment, he added: "It’s great to kick things off with Snare, a character-driven opener back on the Powell Estate. We’re picking up right after Father’s Day, where the family drama from that story still continues to make ripples.

"You’ll meet one of Rose’s old friends, Kevin, and learn what secrets are being hidden in his dad’s old flat. You’ll also encounter Jackie Tyler’s cooking, so stay strong."

Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Snare is now available to pre-order from just £9.99 (download to own) or £11.99 (download to own + collector’s edition CD), exclusively from bigfinish.com.

Meanwhile, a complete series multibuy bundle of all 12 releases is also available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £102 (download to own) or £126 (download to own + collector’s edition CDs), also exclusively from the Big Finish website.

