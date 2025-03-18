I could see how Davies's vision connected with a new audience. And to this day there are heated arguments about who was the best (new) Doctor. Everyone had their Doctor it seems. (I always felt that Patrick Troughton had the edge over Jon Pertwee, so I know how deep such feelings can go.)

We asked Russell T Davies what the secret to Doctor Who's continuing popularity is and he told us, "It's different every single week: not just on a different planet, but often a different genre, the cast keeps changing and that keeps people excited."

Find out more for yourself in his fascinating interview in this week's issue. And if you've never travelled with the new Doctors through time and space, maybe now's the ideal moment. We've picked 20 of the most important episodes, one for each year, to get you started.

"Go on, have a jelly baby," as legendary Doctor Tom Baker used to say...

