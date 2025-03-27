Tennant is, of course, known as both the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, as well as for his roles in shows such as Good Omens, Rivals, Broadchurch, Staged and Jessica Jones.

He was recently seen hosting this year's BAFTA Film Awards, and this year returned to do a third season of his podcast David Tennant Does a Podcast with....

David Tennant for MCM Comic Con. MCM Comic Con

Tennant will also soon be seen in The Hack, a seven-part ITV drama about the phone hacking scandal, in which he plays investigative journalist Nick Davies.

Read more:

The actor said of the series while speaking on the Off Menu podcast with James Acaster and Ed Gamble: "I'm playing a journalist who sort of broke the case open, and there's just a lot of quite technical stuff.

"And obviously you have to be very specifically on that, because there's a lot of lawyers watching to make sure you don't say the wrong thing."

He added: "That was quite a long shoot and that was very intense. But you then do something like that and you're very proud to be part of something like that, it's one of the stories of our time that needs telling."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In February, it was also confirmed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz would be appearing at MCM Comic Con this May, appearing at a spotlight panel in which she will share never-heard-before behind-the-scenes information about her projects.

Other stars to have already been announced as attending include PlayStation’s Miles Morales Nadji Jeter, as well as stars from Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Power Rangers.

David Tennant will be at MCM Comic Con on Saturday 24th May. Buy tickets now.

Ad

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.