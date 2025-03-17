Now, speaking with Radio Times magazine for the anniversary, Tennant has revealed that when he first signed up to play the character, the team weren't sure the 2005 Christmas special, or season 2, would even happen.

"When I signed on, the first series of the new version hadn’t even transmitted," he said. "I sort of signed up to be in a second series that nobody could really be certain would ever arrive.

"I could have appeared in a regeneration scene at the end of series 1, and that could have been it. I would have been not even the George Lazenby of Doctor Who; if I can make a slightly obscure Casino Royale reference, I’d have been the David Niven of Doctor Who!"

Of course, in actuality, Tennant ended up as one of the most iconic and beloved stars of the show. He not only played the Doctor in three seasons and a host of specials between 2005 and 2010, but he later went on to re-appear as the Tenth Doctor in 50th anniversary special Day of the Doctor, and star as the Fourteenth Doctor for three 60th anniversary specials in 2023.

Read more:

Tennant recently recalled the moment showrunner Russell T Davies and executive producer Julie Gardner gaged his interest with regards to taking on the role, when speaking with Davies on his own podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast With....

He revealed he was invited to Davies's house to watch early cuts of season 1 episodes Rose and Dalek, before Gardner asked him that all important question.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He revealed Tennant's response, saying: "There was a pause, and you went, 'I want a coat down to there.' And you pointed at your ankle. And I was like, 'We got him!'"

After leaving the show in 2010 alongside Tennant, Davies is now back at the helm of Doctor Who, with the second season of his new era starting in April, with returning star Ncuti Gatwa playing the 15th Doctor.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 12th April, while previous seasons are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.