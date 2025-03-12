Tennant said: "I think it was the second last night of shooting in Manchester. You were up in Manchester, and you and Julie Gardner invited me round your house."

Davies joked that they "trapped" him, as Tennant revealed that they showed him a VHS cassette of early cuts of the first and sixth episodes in season 1, Rose and Dalek.

"One of them was more finished than the other," Tennant said, "but it was just to kind of come and see because we'd talked about it, and I thought I was just being invited round for a little sneak. And you showed me these two episodes, which was great fun. And then you and Julie, sort of, out of the blue, sprang this idea."

"Julie said it," Davies added. "I wish I'd said it. She led the way saying 'Would you ever be interested..?'"

Davies said this night was "completely" stage managed to find out whether Tennant would be interested, and see how he responded to the show being retooled for a modern era.

He then revealed Tennant's response, saying: "There was a pause, and you went, 'I want a coat down to there.' And you pointed at your ankle. And I was like, 'We got him!'"

During their conversation, Davies also revealed that he returned to Doctor Who for a new era because he wanted to "protect" the show, while he also said that there have been "conversations" regarding the future of the show beyond his current tenure, and who could take over as the next showrunner.

