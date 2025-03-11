Doctor Who's Russell T Davies says there are "conversations" about next showrunner
The forthcoming season 15 will be Davies's second full run since returning to the helm.
When the time came for former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall to pass over the reins, few predicted his replacement would be Russell T Davies – who made an unexpected return to the show several years after his previous stint.
Now, with his second full season back at the helm approaching, some fans are already wondering who might be next in line for the top job, and this was a topic that game up during Davies's recent appearance on David Tennant's podcast.
After Davies joked on David Tennant Does a Podcast With… that he "won't go back a third time" at any point in the future, Tennant teased that he hadn't thought he'd go back a second time either.
"That’s very true, but I’m not getting younger, darling," Davies said.
"But I will need to slow down at some point. That’ll come. Last time it was Steven Moffat [who replaced him], that wasn’t even a day’s work, like, 'Right, off you go!'"
He added: "There’s thinking about that, there’s conversations about that, but it’s hard. It’s a tricky one. But they better exist… imagine, I’m dead at the desk. The cliche would kill me!"
In the 20 years since Doctor Who was revived in 2005, only Davies, Moffat and Chibnall have served as showrunner – so whoever does take over will be joining a very select club.
Of course, several other writers have penned episodes in that time, and among those with credits for the forthcoming season are Pete McTighe, Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Walfall.
