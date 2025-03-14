But now, Moffat has confirmed that he "definitely" will not be the new showrunner of the show, having already served as such from 2010 to 2017.

Taking to X and in response to a fan who said they'd want "anyone but Steven Moffat" to take over, Moffat himself replied with: "Moffat must go. And I'M NOT EVEN THERE. And I definitely won't be, so all go and be horrible to someone else – It's not my turn any more."

With Moffat having recently returned to the series to pen Boom and the Christmas 2024 special, Joy to the World, we're sure it won't be the last we see of Moffat as a guest writer on the series, but it seems as though any hopes of him returning as a showrunner are well and truly quashed.

However, Moffat has previously said that he's not against the idea of returning to pen more exciting episodes. He spoke to RadioTimes.com at the 2025 Radio Times Covers Party and addressed the possibility, saying: "Have I got any more ideas? Well, I mean, there's an awful lot of scripts I've written, so I don't honestly know if I've got any more ideas, and I don't know if they'll want me, and I don't know what my schedule will be.

"So I don't know. I'm not against it, but I'm not especially saying it's gonna happen. I'm not even lying anymore!"

It was just a number of days ago that Davies himself revealed that conversations around the next Doctor Who showrunner are ongoing, speaking to David Tennant in an episode of his podcast.

Davies admitted: "I'm not getting younger, darling ... But I will need to slow down at some point. That’ll come. Last time it was Steven Moffat [who replaced him], that wasn’t even a day’s work, like, 'Right, off you go!'"

He added: "There’s thinking about that, there’s conversations about that, but it’s hard. It’s a tricky one. But they better exist… imagine, I’m dead at the desk. The cliche would kill me!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

