On this note, Martin herself has now said that there is "always that chance" that she will return to the show, when speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press on the set of her other series, The Marlow Murder Club, last year.

"It was a blessing," Martin said of her role in Doctor Who. "I mean, I've had a great career before that. I've been really blessed. Because, as you know, maybe five per cent of us work in this business, but I've always been in work. But Doctor Who put me on the map in America and just sort of upgraded the kind of jobs I could get here as well.

"And so it's been amazing. It's an amazing family to be a part of, and it's a job that keeps on giving, because you never quite leave. There's always that chance that you can have to go back and do this or do that. You just don't know, it's wonderful.

"And I'm still friends with Jodie and everyone, and I'm so happy to see our new Doctor just flying with this whole thing."

The new Doctor Martin refers to is, of course, Ncuti Gatwa, whose second season of the 15th Doctor is set to start airing in April.

Martin previously returned to Doctor Who, not on screen, but for an audio drama box set centred around the Fugitive Doctor.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com around the audio drama's release, Martin said: "Number one, I would love to do more of the audios, and the same goes for the TV series.

"Just for the fans, who love that incarnation of the Doctor, it would be really nice to get a bit more. Because she's filled with mystery, and there are still lots of questions that when fans ask me, I'm like, 'I don't know! I'm not sure!' I start making s**t up! So I think it would be really nice – ahem, spin-off!"

Martin added: "The great thing [about Doctor Who] is that a character who you may have watched 15, 20 years ago, suddenly they're back.

"The possibilities are endless because it's all make believe anyway, so anything could happen. I wouldn't be surprised if I end up going back at some point. It wouldn't surprise me and I hope that happens."

The second season of The Marlow Murder Club sees Martin back as Suzie, alongside Samantha Bond's Judith and Cara Horgan's Becks, with the trio solving a new set of murder mysteries.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 12th April, while previous seasons are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air on U&Drama and U from Wednesday 19th March at 8pm, while season 1 is available on U now.

