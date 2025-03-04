The first of three teasers for the upcoming episodes eerily showed a London cab floating lifelessly through space debris, with the premiere date and theme song confirming its connection to Doctor Who.

But this time, it's not just London which is in the crosshairs of whichever extraterrestrial threat the Doctor and Belinda face, with subsequent teasers showcasing further, global devastation.

A second teaser sees the damaged top half of New York's Statue of Liberty floating through the same debris field, which is a powerful sight ripped straight from an alien invasion blockbuster.

Third and finally, we see Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower seemingly ripped from its very foundations and floating like a ghost through the far reaches of space.

It's unclear what could have caused such a cataclysmic scenario, with Anita Dobson's Mrs Flood being an established threat still in play from last season, where she made several appearances as the sinister neighbour of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

She also makes a fleeting appearance in the Doctor Who season 15 trailer, which dropped just yesterday. Could whatever scheme she has planned reap such destruction among the people of the world? For now, we can only speculate.

Hijack star Archie Panjabi has also been cast in an antagonist role in season 15, as well as The Traitors US host Alan Cumming, who will be lending his voice to an animated foe in a Eurovision-inspired episode.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

