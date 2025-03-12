It follows Detective Nicola Bridge, who must unpick a web of lies and rivalries to unmask the killer.

The novel is the first of a two-book deal in the UK and US, with the editor at Penguin Publishing saying it will form a new series of crime novels.

The ITV adaptation will be produced by Chibnall’s company Imaginary Friends Productions, along with Red Planet Pictures, which is behind Death in Paradise. The adaptation will be written by Chibnall himself.

Chibnall said in a statement: "Polly’s [Hill, ITV director of drama] dynamic vote of confidence in Death at the White Hart made it a no-brainer to bring the novel to the screen with ITV.

"Within this cliffhanger-packed murder mystery sits a specifically British story about how people live their lives right now. There’s no better home for it than ITV."

Chris Chibnall. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Meanwhile, Hill added: "I am very excited to be working with Chris and Red Planet Pictures again and that ITV will be home to his wonderful debut novel, Death at the White Hart.

"I think it’s a perfect partnership, and I know the adaptation, with Chris at the helm, will make an unmissable drama. It’s all the more special for us that Chris returns to Dorset once again with this very British murder and wonderful new investigation team."

Chibnall is known for being the showrunner of Doctor Who during Jodie Whittaker's era, as well as for creating ITV's Dorset-based drama Broadchurch.

He has also adapted Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery for Netflix, with that series expected to arrive this year.

After Chibnall left Doctor Who, former showrunner Russell T Davies returned to the show once more. He then hired another former showrunner, Steven Moffat, to write two episodes of his new era, Boom and Joy to the World, and has revealed that he also contacted Chibnall about doing the same.

Davies said in a post on Instagram: "I'm lucky and proud and honoured to be working with Steven Moffat, the great man... Steven was the second phone call I made, after getting the old job back. The first was Chris Chibnall, but he sent love and kisses and RAN! Off to write his new novel!"

Death at the White Hart is will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

