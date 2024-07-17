The Seven Dials Mystery release date speculation

Well, now it's also been confirmed that My Lady Jane and Sex Education star Edward Bluemel has joined the cast as Jimmy Thesiger, who is set to be Bundle's ally in the investigation.

The new drama will follow Bundle as she investigates a murder, which appears to be a practical joke that has gone terribly wrong.

The series is being penned by Chris Chibnall, who is known for his work on Broadchurch and Doctor Who, and will be directed by Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life).

Keen to know more about The Seven Dials Mystery? Read on to find out.

As of now, there's no confirmed release date for The Seven Dials Mystery - but we do know that filming is set to begin this summer.

We would therefore expect that the series will land on Netflix sometime in 2025, but we will update this article once things are confirmed.

The Seven Dials Mystery cast

Helena Bonham Carter. Dave Benett/WireImage

The cast for the new Agatha Christie series is positively star-studded with lots of acting talent.

As well as being led by Mia McKenna-Bruce, who recently impressed in How to Have Sex, she is joined by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) as Lady Caterham and Martin Freeman (The Responder) as Battle.

It has also been recently confirmed that My Lady Jane's Edward Bluemel will join the cast as Jimmy Thesiger, "a charming and witty man who becomes Bundle’s ally in the murder investigation", according to Variety.

With production getting under way this summer, we're sure more people will be announced in due course. For now, the confirmed cast list for The Seven Dials Mystery is as follows:

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent

Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham

Martin Freeman as Battle

Edward Bluemel as Jimmy Thesiger

The Seven Dials Mystery plot

The series will unfold in England in 1925 in the countryside – how many great Christie mysteries unfold, of course.

According to the official synopsis: "At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong.

"It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths - the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent - to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery."

The original novel by Christie was published in 1929 and was released as a TV movie in 1981, following young aristocrat Bundle, who finds herself looking into a series of murders.

The series is being executive produced by The Crown's Suzanne Mackie, of Orchid Pictures, and Chris Sussman (Good Omens).

On the announcement of the series, Mackie said: "I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen.

"It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited, and under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey.

"I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

James Prichard (of Agatha Christie Limited) also said: "Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother’s raft of interesting, humorous, sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true.

"I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

Is there a trailer for The Seven Dials Mystery?

Not yet! As the series is yet to go into production, there's no trailer for The Seven Dials Mystery at the moment.

The Seven Dials Mystery will be coming to Netflix.

