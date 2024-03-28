He will executive produce the show through his company Imaginary Friends, with Suzanne Mackie (The Crown) of Orchid Pictures, Chris Sussman (Good Omens), and James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited also attached as executive producers.

Chris Sweeney (The Tourist) will direct the series.

First published in 1929, The Seven Dials Mystery saw Christie bring back the characters from an earlier novel, The Secret of Chimneys: Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent, Lord Caterham, Bill Eversleigh, George Lomax, Tredwell, and Superintendent Battle.

The story follows the investigation by Bundle and company into the mysterious appearance of seven clocks at the scene of a death.

"Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother’s raft of interesting humorous sharp young female characters," said James Prichard. "To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

Agatha Christie Bettmann via Getty Images

Suzanne Mackie added: "I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen.

"It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and, under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey.

"I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

