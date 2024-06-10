She will be joined in the series by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) as Lady Caterham and Martin Freeman (The Responder) as Battle, while further casting is yet to be announced.

McKenna-Bruce said: "Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling."

Mia McKenna-Bruce for The Seven Dials Mystery. Netflix

The official synopsis for the series, which is set in 1925 England, says: "At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong.

"It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths - the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent - to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.

"A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

The Seven Dials Mystery will begin filming this summer, and will mark Chibnall's first project since he stepped down as Doctor Who showrunner.

His final episode of the sci-fi series, The Power of the Doctor, aired in 2022, before Russell T Davies took over with 2023's The Star Beast.

The Seven Dials Mystery isn't the only Agatha Christie adaptation on the way this year - the BBC also has a new adaptation of Towards Zero on the way, which will star Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ella Lily Hyland and Anjelica Huston.

The Seven Dials Mystery will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.