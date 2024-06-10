Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials Mystery reveals star-studded lead cast on Netflix
Mia McKenna-Bruce will lead the cast of Chris Chibnall's new adaptation.
Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall's new Netflix series, The Seven Dials Mystery, has found its central cast, with the Agatha Christie adaptation officially being led by Mia McKenna-Bruce.
The actress, who recently won the BAFTA Rising Star Award following her performance in How to Have Sex, will play Bundle, the show's lead and a young, determined sleuth.
She will be joined in the series by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) as Lady Caterham and Martin Freeman (The Responder) as Battle, while further casting is yet to be announced.
McKenna-Bruce said: "Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie's storytelling."
The official synopsis for the series, which is set in 1925 England, says: "At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong.
"It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths - the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent - to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.
"A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."
The Seven Dials Mystery will begin filming this summer, and will mark Chibnall's first project since he stepped down as Doctor Who showrunner.
His final episode of the sci-fi series, The Power of the Doctor, aired in 2022, before Russell T Davies took over with 2023's The Star Beast.
The Seven Dials Mystery isn't the only Agatha Christie adaptation on the way this year - the BBC also has a new adaptation of Towards Zero on the way, which will star Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ella Lily Hyland and Anjelica Huston.
