And speaking during his appearance on the latest episode of the Off Menu podcast with James Acaster and Ed Gamble, Tennant said that the process of shooting the series had bee "very intense".

He explained: "Just because there's a lot of quite complicated information in that, you know.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"I'm playing a journalist who sort of broke the case open, and there's just a lot of quite technical stuff. And obviously you have to be very specifically on that because there's a lot of lawyers watching to make sure you don't say the wrong thing."

He added: "That was quite a long shoot and that was very intense. But you then do something like that and you're very proud to be part of something like that, it's one of the stories of our time that needs telling."

Read more:

Some first-look images of the series were unveiled in January, while last month ITV Studios' head of global distribution Ruth Berry said that the show would be this year's Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The script for The Hack was penned by prolific, award-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne and an official synopsis reads: "Set between 2002 and 2012, the drama deftly interweaves two real-life stories, the work of investigative journalist Nick Davies, played by David Tennant, who uncovered evidence of phone hacking at the News of the World, and running parallel, the story of the investigation into the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, led by former Met Police detective chief superintendent Dave Cook, played by Robert Carlyle."

Meanwhile, the cast also includes Rose Leslie (Miss Austen), Dougray Scott (Crime), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Adrian Lester (Hustle), Katherine Kelly (Protection), Kevin Doyle (Line of Duty), Neil Maskell (Hijack) and Lara Pulver (Spooks).

The Hack is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.