As well as playing Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Beatriz is also known for her roles in series including Twisted Metal and A Man on the Inside, as well as for her voice work in shows such as Hazbin Hotel, The Legend of Vox Machina, Hit Monkey, Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman.

In film, Beatriz has had roles in the likes of In the Heights, Encanto, The Lego Movie 2 and Bob's Burgers: The Movie.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie and Stephanie Beatriz as Didi in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

MCM Comic Con has been running at the ExCeL London since 2002. More guests will be announced for the May event in due course, and tickets can be purchased now.

Beatriz will soon be seen (or heard) again in the second season of Hazbin Hotel, Prime Video's hit adult animated musical comedy series.

Not only is that show returning for a second season, but a third and fourth have already been confirmed, hopefully meaning that the waits between seasons can be cut down.

Creator Vivienne Medrano previously spoke to Screen Rant about how long fans may have to wait for season 2, saying: "I'm a big advocate for letting things take the time they need.

"And production, I mean, I literally actually don't know the projected release date or aim or anything like that, but roughly season 1 took about one and a half, two years.

"So I think it's probably similar, just because we are in the early stages. However, that's not nearly as long of a wait, and that's kind of a normal wait for animation. So it'll be a normal wait for animation. But I do think it'll be worth it."

Stephanie Beatriz will be at MCM Comic Con on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th May. Buy tickets now.

