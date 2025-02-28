Meanwhile, Discussing Film has revealed on social media that Ritter's character will be known as a serial killer by the name Lady Vengeance.

Ritter joins already announced cast members including Hall, David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Emilia Suárez.

Ritter is best-known for her roles in series including Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, while she has recently appeared in Orphan Black: Echoes and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

There have recently been reports that Ritter could return as Jessica Jones in a new project within the MCU, with the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, having said he would want to see the character back on screen.

Ritter reacted to this in late 2024, saying: "Brad Winderbaum said that? That’s really exciting to hear. Isn’t that the guy who makes the call?. Come on, Brad! Let’s get it going. Let’s do it. I’ll be ready."

Ritter joins the Dexter franchise at a big moment, with one new series, prequel show Original Sin, having just wrapped up its first season, and another, Resurrection, about to follow on from the controversial ending to 2021-22's Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips previously told The Hollywood Reporter how the character was able to survive his apparent demise in that show's finale, saying: "As we will learn at the beginning of Resurrection, if Dexter had been shot on a summer's day, he would have died.

"But he was shot in zero-degree temperature in the snow. He didn't bleed out and they were able to save him. That's how we were able to resurrect him."

Dexter: Resurrection is coming soon.

