Will there be a Dexter: Original Sin season 2?
Will we get to see more of young Dexter's murderous exploits?
The original series of Dexter may have ended in 2013, but that doesn't mean the franchise has slowed down. The series has now been followed by a sequel New Blood, and is set to get another sequel, Resurrection, in the coming months.
Meanwhile, fans have also just been treated to the show's first prequel, Dexter: Original Sin, which sees Patrick Gibson picking up the mantle as a young version of the titular character.
The first episode of the season, which is now available to stream in full, became Showtime’s most streamed premiere ever, with over 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers – suggesting fans are just as excited as ever for new Dexter content.
But does this mean that the prequel will be returning for a second season, getting us closer in the timeline towards the original series? Read on for everything you need to know about Dexter: Original Sin season 2.
We don't yet know whether Dexter: Original Sin will return for a second season, but that certainly seems to be the hope from the cast and crew.
Patrick Gibson, who plays the young Dexter in the series, told Yahoo UK that he would "love" to star in a second season, adding that he had "such a great time doing this".
"Everybody involved is so incredible," he continued. "To have Clyde, the original showrunner, involved and still doing it, and the cast was also great that I would feel so, so lucky to come back again.
"Something that I'd like to see... well, this series feels kind of like a pilot series, a lot of stuff is getting set up and he's learning from the very beginning of his first kill. And so I'm curious to see him start to become a little bit more confident with his methods [and] take bigger swings, but that also might come with harder lessons.
"I think the stakes just get higher and higher with this show, naturally, and so that's been really interesting to see. And also some characters that we haven't got to meet yet from the original would be cool."
When could a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2 be released?
It's hard to say exactly when Dexter: Original Sin would return for a second season, given that it hasn't yet been officially renewed.
However, we would imagine that if it does return, it could be as early as early-2026 that it's back on our screens. The first season was announced in 2023, before the cast was confirmed in May 2024 and filming began in June. It then took just a matter of months before the season started airing.
This quick turnaround suggests something similar could happen with season 2 – but for now, we'll have to wait and see.
Who could be back for a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2?
If Dexter: Original Sin does return, we'd imagine that the cast would once again be led by Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, while Michael C Hall would be back as Dexter's inner voice.
Other cast members such as Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and James Martinez would also likely be back, as their characters also appeared in the original Dexter show.
You can find a list of those cast members who are most likely to return for season 2 here:
- Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan
- Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan's inner voice
- Christian Slater as Harry Morgan
- Molly Brown as Debra Morgan
- Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta
- Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka
- James Martinez as Angel Batista
Is there a trailer for a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2?
There isn't a trailer for Dexter: Original Sin yet, as it's yet to be renewed, but we will make sure to add it in if one becomes available.
For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here.
