The first episode of the season, which is now available to stream in full, became Showtime’s most streamed premiere ever, with over 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers – suggesting fans are just as excited as ever for new Dexter content.

But does this mean that the prequel will be returning for a second season, getting us closer in the timeline towards the original series? Read on for everything you need to know about Dexter: Original Sin season 2.

Will there be a Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

Christina Millian as Maria LaGuerta and Patrick Gibson as Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

We don't yet know whether Dexter: Original Sin will return for a second season, but that certainly seems to be the hope from the cast and crew.

Patrick Gibson, who plays the young Dexter in the series, told Yahoo UK that he would "love" to star in a second season, adding that he had "such a great time doing this".

"Everybody involved is so incredible," he continued. "To have Clyde, the original showrunner, involved and still doing it, and the cast was also great that I would feel so, so lucky to come back again.

"Something that I'd like to see... well, this series feels kind of like a pilot series, a lot of stuff is getting set up and he's learning from the very beginning of his first kill. And so I'm curious to see him start to become a little bit more confident with his methods [and] take bigger swings, but that also might come with harder lessons.

"I think the stakes just get higher and higher with this show, naturally, and so that's been really interesting to see. And also some characters that we haven't got to meet yet from the original would be cool."

When could a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2 be released?

Patrick Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

It's hard to say exactly when Dexter: Original Sin would return for a second season, given that it hasn't yet been officially renewed.

However, we would imagine that if it does return, it could be as early as early-2026 that it's back on our screens. The first season was announced in 2023, before the cast was confirmed in May 2024 and filming began in June. It then took just a matter of months before the season started airing.

This quick turnaround suggests something similar could happen with season 2 – but for now, we'll have to wait and see.

Who could be back for a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, Reno Wilson as Bobby, Aaron Jennings as Clark Sanders and James Martinez as Batista in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

If Dexter: Original Sin does return, we'd imagine that the cast would once again be led by Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, while Michael C Hall would be back as Dexter's inner voice.

Other cast members such as Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and James Martinez would also likely be back, as their characters also appeared in the original Dexter show.

You can find a list of those cast members who are most likely to return for season 2 here:

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan's inner voice

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is there a trailer for a potential Dexter: Original Sin season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Dexter: Original Sin yet, as it's yet to be renewed, but we will make sure to add it in if one becomes available.

For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here.

Dexter: Original Sin season 1 is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.