It's safe to say that Dexter fans have been patiently waiting for a brand new piece of the hit drama since the release of limited series revival Dexter: New Blood in 2021.

Speaking about what's to come from Original Sin with him in the lead, Gibson told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m not sure if I’m fully prepared for this because I don’t know what’s to come, but I know that once it’s out in the world, it doesn’t really have anything to do with me anymore.

“I’m hoping I can bring some of myself to this character while also honoring what he did.”

The series, which is set in 1991, follows Dexter as he goes from student to serial killer, with original star Michael C Hall returning to voice the iconic inner monologue that's dotted throughout the series.

But that's not the end of the starry cast additions as Christian Slater (Mr Robot) stars as Dexter's father Harry, Christina Milian (Meet Me Next Christmas) is Maria LaGuerta, Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) is Captain Aaron Spencer and Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to play Dexter's boss Tanya Martin.

But where can you watch Dexter: Original Sin? Read on to find out.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin in the UK

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime

Dexter: Original Sin will premiere on Paramount Plus on Friday 13th December with its first episode.

Episodes are then set to be released weekly every Friday on the streamer, with Original Sin comprising of 10 episodes in total.

The series is available to stream on Showtime in the US and will launch on the same day as the UK.

Dexter: Original Sin release schedule

The series will launch new episodes weekly every Friday, the full release schedule is below.

Episode 1 - Friday 13th December

Episode 2 - Friday 20th December

Episode 3 - Friday 27th December

Episode 4 - Friday 3rd January

Episode 5 - Friday 10th January

Episode 6 - Friday 17th January

Episode 7 - Friday 24th January

Episode 8 - Friday 31st January

Episode 9 - Friday 7th February

Episode 10 - Friday 14th February

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Where the original series of Dexter focused on the titular forensic technician leading a double life as a serial killer, this prequel series is set to take us right into Dexter's origin story.

According to the synopsis: "Set in 1991 Miami, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

"With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Dexter: Original Sin trailer

You can find the trailer for Dexter: Original Sin below.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday 13th December with the first episode, episodes will then be released weekly every Friday. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

