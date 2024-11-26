That means that all seven seasons of the show will be available to stream – that's over 100 hours of vampire content to get stuck right into.

Whether you're simply wanting to binge-watch it once again or watch it for the first time, it'll soon be made available on ITVX.

While we don't yet have a confirmed date for the series to come to the streamer, the announcements have been made as part of ITV's general TV line-up that will span from January to March.

So, you very well could be seeing in 2025 with the help of Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

As of now, the series is available to stream on Disney Plus but of course, you have to pay for the subscription so that means that, by coming to ITVX, this will be mark the return of being able to stream Buffy for free.

Having ran from 1997 to 2003, the series was led by Gellar as Buffy Summers, with the original series also boasting the likes of Alyson Hannigan as Willow, Nicholas Brendon as Xavier, James Marsters as Spike and Anthony Head as Giles.

Read more:

While the series may have come to an end more than two decades ago, fans have continued to wonder if there could ever be further instalments.

Well, more recently, there's been some exciting updates for the future of Buffy, as Dolly Parton, whose production company Sandollar Productions produced the original show and spin-off Angel, confirmed there were some early plans for a Buffy reboot.

She told Business Insider in January: "They're still working on that. They're thinking about bringing it back and revamping it."

Since then, there hasn't been any word on whether a Buffy reboot could be coming to fruition but nonetheless, Parton's sentiments were certainly an exciting update for fans.

However, we do know that Gellar likely won't return in the leading role of Buffy.

She previously told SFX: "I am very proud of the show that we created, and it doesn't need to be done. We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there's the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.'"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be coming to ITVX in 2025.

