According to the synopsis: "This documentary tells the story of one of TV’s darkest and most celebrated comedies, featuring cast interviews and extensive candid moments with creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton.

"Cameras are admitted everywhere throughout the making of the show’s final series, from the writers’ room to the makeup trailer, from prop store to set design, making this the perfect farewell to the multi-award winning series."

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith star in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

As of now, a release date for Inside No. 9: The Party's Over has not been confirmed, but all the BBC Christmas schedules are set to be confirmed very soon, so we can anticipate that we'll be tuning in for the documentary special sometime over the festivities.

We do know, though, that it will be airing on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Inside No. 9 hasn't been off our screens for too long, with season 9 having aired back in May this year, but it's been quite the long run for the series, which has of course comes from the eccentric minds of Shearsmith and Pemberton.

As creators of the show, the pair were determined to get to a monumental ninth season, but it was Inside No. 9's last.

At the time, Pemberton told Radio Times of the series ending: "I don't think we regret deciding to finish. Numerically, it's our little in-joke – nine series of Inside No. 9. It could easily have stopped after five series, but we were determined to get to that landmark."

It was also announced back in May that the pair would be bringing the show to life on stage, with Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright confirmed to come to the West End next year.

Set to feature a mixture of familiar characters and stories from the nine season-long show, fans are in for a treat of new material too.

At the time of their West End production being announced, Pemberton and Shearsmith said: "We are currently writing the script even as it goes on sale, but we are certain there will be plenty of new material and surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

"There’ll be something old, something new, something butchered and something… BOO!"

Inside No. 9 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, and Inside No. 9: The Party's Over will air on BBC Two and iPlayer this Christmas.

