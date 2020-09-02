“It is pretty special that we are able to bring both parts of the Buffy universe together with Angel coming soon to sit proud on All 4,” said Channel 4’s Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee.

“Like with Buffy, there will be many audiences who didn’t have chance to view this the first-time round, so I’m really excited we’ll be able to give you all five seasons in one go.”

Starring David Boreanaz as the titular Angel, a reformed vampire facing otherworldly threats in Los Angeles, the original series was developed as a spin-off from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, occasionally crossing over with the main series as star-crossed lovers Angel and Buffy fought and made up.

More like this

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and David Boreanaz as Angel (Sky)

A summary released by Channel 4 reads: "Angel follows the vampire Angel (David Boreanaz), who is cursed with a soul. Following events that occurred in Sunnydale, the troubled vampire moves to Los Angeles to aid others struggling with their supernatural powers, whilst on a quest to search for his own redemption. Charisma Carpenter reprises her role from Buffy, again playing Cordelia, alongside Alexis Denisof as Wesley and J. August Richards as Charles."

Angel originally ran from 1999-2004 and developed a cult following, with fans appreciating its darker tone and styling compared to Buffy – and for any fans who didn’t catch it the first time around (when it was trickier to catch on British TV), this is the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss is about.

And with Buffy also still available to stream, why not go the whole hog and watch them side by side? It’ll make those crossover episodes all the sweeter…

Advertisement

Angel comes to All4 from September 18th. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.