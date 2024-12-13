It continues: "With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Original Dexter star Michael C Hall may not wholly be reprising his leading role but he does return as Dexter's inner voice in Original Sin, with Irish actor Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) taking the lead.

Speaking about his initial reservations with the role, Gibson admitted to The Hollywood Reporter: "I was worried about the idea of a prequel, but then I read it and was like, 'Oh, no – this is sharp.'"

Gibson's joined by plenty of recognisable faces in the new series, who bring to life younger versions of some original Dexter cast members. But who's who in Dexter: Original Sin? Read on to find out.

Dexter: Original Sin cast – Full list of characters and actors in prequel series

The full cast list for Dexter: Original Sin is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan

Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan's inner voice

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt

James Martinez as Angel Batista

Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

Aaron Jennings as Clark Sanders

Joe Pantoliano as Mad Dog

Brittany Allen as Laura Moser

Randy Gonzalez as Santos Jimenez

Raquel Justice as Sofia

Jasper Lewis as Doris Morgan

Carlo Mendez as Hector Estrada

Isaac Gonzalez Rossi as Gio

Roberto Sanchez as Tony Ferrer

Amanda Brooks as Becca Spencer

Patrick Gibson and Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan. Paramount/Peter Iovino/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Dexter Morgan? In this prequel series, we follow Dexter on the unlikely path from being a student to a serial killer. As he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department, though, he must balance that challenge with killing those that he feels deserve to be eliminated from society.

Speaking about taking over the iconic role from Michael C Hall, Gibson said (via The Hollywood Reporter): "I’m not sure if I’m fully prepared for this because I don’t know what’s to come, but I know that once it’s out in the world, it doesn’t really have anything to do with me anymore. I’m hoping I can bring some of myself to this character while also honouring what he did."

Where have I seen Patrick Gibson before? Gibson is known for roles in The OA, Shadow and Bone, and Before We Die. He has also starred in Tolkien, The White Princess and The Tudors.

Dexter. Showtime Networks

Where have I seen Michael C Hall before? Hall originated the role of Dexter in the original Dexter series, which aired from 2006 to 2013, and reprised the role in spin-off Dexter: New Blood. Hall somewhat reprises the role in Original Sin as Dexter's ongoing internal monologue that narrates the series.

The actor is also known for his roles in Six Feet Under, In The Shadow of the Moon, Harlan Coben's Safe and The Defeated.

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan

Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin and James Remar in Dexter. Paramount+/Peter Iovino/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Harry Morgan? Harry is Dexter's father, who works as a police officer. He has tried to help channel Dexter's lust for killing with a 'code', encouraging his son to murder those who have gotten away with things they shouldn't have gotten away with.

Where have I seen Christian Slater before? Slater is known for his roles in Mr Robot, Archer, Inside Job, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Dr Death. In terms of films, he has starred in True Romance, Interview with the Vampire and Blink Twice, to name a few.

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan

Molly Brown as Debra Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan in Dexter. Paramount Plus and Peter Iovino/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Debra Morgan? Debra is the adopted sister of Dexter and in the original series, was much of the moral compass of things.

Where have I seen Molly Brown before? Brown has starred in Evil, Billions, Boy Shorts and FBI: International.

Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta

Christina Milian and Luna Lauren Velez as Maria LaGuerta in Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter. Paramount Plus and Peter Iovino/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Maria LaGuerta? One of the main characters in Dexter, we meet Maria as she joins Miami Metro as the department's first female detective.

Where have I seen Christina Milian before? Aside from being a well-known singer and songwriter, Milian has starred in Falling Inn Love, Meet Me Next Christmas, Grandfathered, The Oath and Soundtrack.

Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka

Alex Shimizu and CS Lee as Vince Masuka in Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter. Paramount Plus and Peter Iovino/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Vince Masuka? Masuka is an eager forensic analyst who has a lot of expertise in the field but comes to relish the chance of bossing around his new intern, Dexter.

Where have I seen Alex Shimizu before? Shimizu has starred in The Blacklist, The Terror and SWAT.

James Martinez as Angel Batista

James Martinez and David Zayas as Angel Batista in Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter. Paramount Plus and Peter Iovino/CBS via Getty Images

Who is Angel Batista? Another original Dexter cast member, Original Sin's Batista is described as "an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart".

Where have I seen James Martinez before? Martinez has starred in House of Cards, Love, Victor and One Day at a Time. He has also starred in Wolf Pack and Major Crimes.

Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, Reno Wilson as Bobby, Aaron Jennings as Clark Sanders and James Martinez as Batista in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

Who is Bobby Watt? Bobby is Harry's partner in the homicide division and is also his best friend.

Where have I seen Reno Wilson before? Wilson is known for roles in Good Girls, Mike & Molly, The Cosby Show and Bel-Air. He has also starred in Fatal Atrraction, Blind Justice and lent his voice to the role of Brains in Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer

Patrick Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

Who is Aaron Spencer? Spencer is the captain of the Miami Metro police department's homicide division.

Where have I seen Patrick Dempsey before? Dempsey is best known for his starring role in Grey's Anatomy as Derek Shepherd, but he has also starred in Enchanted, Bridget Jones's Baby, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair and Devils.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

Who is Tanya Martin? Martin is the CSI chief at Miami Metro and becomes Dexter's new boss when he starts working there.

Where have I seen Sarah Michelle Gellar before? Gellar is best known for her starring role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer but has also starred in The Crazy Ones, Ringer, Wolf Pack, The Grudge, Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday 13th December with the first episode, episodes will then be released weekly every Friday. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

