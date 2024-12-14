While that run only lasted one season, two new Dexter shows will continue the avenging angel's legacy, including Dexter: Resurrection, and Dexter: Original Sin, a '90s-set prequel where the killer's origins are revealed.

Stepping into such a beloved, long-spanning franchise can be daunting, even for an industry legend like Heathers star Christian Slater (who won a Golden Globe for his role in the acclaimed Mr Robot in 2016).

Much of that pressure comes from the reverence he and his co-stars feel for the original show.

"It was very exciting to be able to step into this world and be a part of it," says Slater. "But there comes a certain amount of anxiety, because we love the show so much. What we wanted to do was make a show that was a compliment to the original, but also our own."

In the prequel series, Christian takes over the role of Dexter's father, Harry Morgan, from James Remar, whose character created the Code that Dexter lives by in the original series.

Stepping into established roles from a show as widely watched as Dexter brings a unique kind of pressure to a project like Original Sin.

"I love [James] Remar," says Slater. "I mean, he's a legend. So it was intimidating but exciting.

"I always felt like Harry was a great character, but one that I wanted to know more about. To get the opportunity to explore his background, to see what he went through, some of the traumas, some of the guilt, some of the shame, the unconditional love that he has for Dexter..."

Co-star Molly Brown shares this sentiment: "There's a gift, stepping into a character that's iconic and established by an icon, but then it's like, 'Oh s**t, I have to follow an icon.'"

Brown plays a younger version of Dexter's sister, Debra Morgan, who was originated by Jennifer Carpenter in both the original series and Dexter's New Blood follow-up. Stepping into her shoes isn't simply a matter of impersonation, though.

"The characters are so in the writing," says Brown. "I don't have to just go and mimic Jennifer Carpenter. In fact, if I try to do that, I'm going to give a worse performance, because the line reading may be exact, but there's nothing behind it, because I'm not giving my own emotion."

Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with Showtime

Still, co-star Christina Milian notes you can't help but study the original performance in some capacity, just as she did here for the role of Captain Maria LaGuerta.

"I definitely looked to the original Maria LaGuerta, which was played by Luna Lauren Vélez, as inspiration. I could not do this without respecting that and honouring that and understanding who the character becomes," says Milian.

"She definitely planted the seed. I now have to grow the roots."

Milian continues: "In this case, what was life like for her 15 years prior to what we have seen? Fifteen years younger, you're a totally different woman.

"But at the same time, I did feel like there were some things still grounded in her energy. Maria is hyper focused. She wants to solve these crimes. She is an immigrant who has come here to the States by herself, so she has a point to prove, and she has cases to solve. She didn't get into this position where eventually she's the captain for no reason."

As scary as it was to join the show — "It was actually really scary!" says Milian — she and the rest of the cast had a lot of "fun" filming the prequel too.

That's fitting for a franchise like Dexter, where the murders are actually kind of fun – in a soapy, twisted kind of way.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday 13th December with the first episode, episodes will then be released weekly every Friday. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

