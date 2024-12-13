It's not just returning characters who have to contend with Showtime's Avenging Angel though. Alongside the likes of Harry Morgan and Maria LaGuerta, Original Sin also introduces original characters such as Bobby Watt, a detective who works alongside Dexter's father and grows close to the Morgan family.

Bobby is played by Reno Wilson, a seasoned veteran who started out as Howard in seasons 5 and 6 of The Cosby Show before going on to appear in Good Girls and Blind Justice, not to mention his voice work in the Transformers film series.

With his latest role in Original Sin, Wilson might be new to the world of Dexter, technically speaking, but it turns out he's been watching for years.

"As a fan of the show, for me, I was geeking out watching [Christina Milian] and James [Martinez] meet," says Wilson. "I was taking pictures on my iPhone. 'This is an iconic moment!'"

That's what "excites" Reno the most about this show, how Original Sin fleshes out the backstory of so many characters like this who fans already know and love. And he should know because he's one of them.

"There are so many gaps that are filled for people who are lovers of the OG show. To watch Original Sin, for me as a fan? It was so much fun."

Christina Millian as Maria LaGuerta and Patrick Gibson as Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

While Wilson didn't spoil what these gaps might be, he did tease what fans can expect from his role as Bobby.

"Bobby Watt is just somebody who's really good at his job," says Wilson. "He's a really close friend of Harry. He's the godfather, of course, of Dexter, and Debra. He's a beloved part of the family."

Family is key to the show's appeal, notes co-star Christina Milian: "A lot of the show is really formed around family, whether it's family at Miami Metro or this family that is… It's trust. There's a certain vulnerability that you have.

"The fans fall in love with these people, even Dexter, even though you know he's the serial killer that kills the bad guys, he's the hero that you root for. And a lot of that is based on communication with family and trust. That's what I love so much about the show. So that's where [Reno's] part really does come into play."

Although we already know the fate of the Morgan family, watching them bond a decade earlier is a godsend for longtime Dexter fans who are desperate to know and fill in those all-important gaps.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday 13th December with the first episode, episodes will then be released weekly every Friday. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

