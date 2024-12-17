On the announcement of the second season, series creator Michael Schur told Tudum: "We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson.

"From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare)."

Since its release on the streamer, the comedy series has gone from strength to strength, remaining in the Netflix top 10 for three weeks and even earning Ted Danson a Golden Globe nomination.

Loosely based on the Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary The Mole Agent, the series follows Charles, a retired professor who takes a job working as an undercover informant for a private investigator.

And of course, coming from Michael Schur – who is known for his work on Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine – the series also boasts plenty of familiar faces, including Danson.

As well as the Cheers legend, the cast for A Man on the Inside includes Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada and Stephen McKinley Henderson, to name a few.

As of now, details about season 2 remain under wraps, but we can anticipate that the main cast will be reprising their roles as well as Danson. Watch this space!

