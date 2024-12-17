A Man on the Inside, with Ted Danson, returning for season 2
The Netflix comedy is returning for more!
It's official: A Man on the Inside is returning for a second season.
The Netflix comedy only debuted on the streamer last month but has clearly demonstrated that it's been quite the hit, as Netflix has officially announced that the Ted Danson-led series will be back for season 2 in 2025.
On the announcement of the second season, series creator Michael Schur told Tudum: "We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson.
"From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare)."
Since its release on the streamer, the comedy series has gone from strength to strength, remaining in the Netflix top 10 for three weeks and even earning Ted Danson a Golden Globe nomination.
Loosely based on the Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary The Mole Agent, the series follows Charles, a retired professor who takes a job working as an undercover informant for a private investigator.
And of course, coming from Michael Schur – who is known for his work on Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine – the series also boasts plenty of familiar faces, including Danson.
As well as the Cheers legend, the cast for A Man on the Inside includes Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada and Stephen McKinley Henderson, to name a few.
As of now, details about season 2 remain under wraps, but we can anticipate that the main cast will be reprising their roles as well as Danson. Watch this space!
