In the second season of the BBC drama, though, the role was taken over by Alex Jennings due to a scheduling conflict on Gatiss's part, as during filming, Gatiss was on stage in the West End production of The Motive and The Cue.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview (out on 24th December) about not being able to return to the world of Wolf Hall, Gatiss did admit that it was "a killer".

Alex Jennings as Gardiner in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light (left), Mark Gatiss as Gardiner in Wolf Hall (right). BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

He said: "I’m going to watch it over Christmas in one go I think. It was such a shame [I couldn’t do it]… it was such a killer. But I’m sure Alex Jennings will be brilliant. It was just a shame.

"I think if I was the only one who couldn’t make it, I would have been very sad – but I’m very excited about seeing it."

Read more:

Gatiss, who is of course known for his work on Sherlock and Doctor Who, originated the role in Wolf Hall as the scheming bishop who attempted to outmanoeuvre Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance).

For now, fans of Gatiss have another Ghost Story to look ahead to for the Christmas period, with his festive special of E Nesbit's Woman of Stone set to air on Christmas Eve.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The synopsis for Woman of Stone reads: "In her final days, E Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.

"As they settle into a small cottage in a quiet village, they soon find their idyll overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper. And the legend of the two marble tomb effigies who are said to rise each year… and walk.

"Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he makes a terrifying discovery. And back at the cottage, Laura is all alone..."

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone is broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 24th December at 10:15pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.