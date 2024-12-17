Wolf Hall's Mark Gatiss says not being able to return for season 2 was "a killer"
Gatiss previously starred as Stephen Gardiner in the BBC historical drama.
With the new season of Wolf Hall proving to be just as great as the first, there were plenty of devoted fans of the historical drama who were surprised to see several roles recast in second instalment, The Mirror and The Light.
Among some of the recasted roles was Stephen Gardiner, the Bishop of Winchester, who was originally played by Mark Gatiss.
In the second season of the BBC drama, though, the role was taken over by Alex Jennings due to a scheduling conflict on Gatiss's part, as during filming, Gatiss was on stage in the West End production of The Motive and The Cue.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview (out on 24th December) about not being able to return to the world of Wolf Hall, Gatiss did admit that it was "a killer".
He said: "I’m going to watch it over Christmas in one go I think. It was such a shame [I couldn’t do it]… it was such a killer. But I’m sure Alex Jennings will be brilliant. It was just a shame.
"I think if I was the only one who couldn’t make it, I would have been very sad – but I’m very excited about seeing it."
Read more:
- Mark Gatiss reveals Doctor Who connection in his Ghost Story for Christmas
- Mark Gatiss's Christmas 2024 Ghost Story confirms BBC air date
Gatiss, who is of course known for his work on Sherlock and Doctor Who, originated the role in Wolf Hall as the scheming bishop who attempted to outmanoeuvre Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance).
For now, fans of Gatiss have another Ghost Story to look ahead to for the Christmas period, with his festive special of E Nesbit's Woman of Stone set to air on Christmas Eve.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The synopsis for Woman of Stone reads: "In her final days, E Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.
"As they settle into a small cottage in a quiet village, they soon find their idyll overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper. And the legend of the two marble tomb effigies who are said to rise each year… and walk.
"Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he makes a terrifying discovery. And back at the cottage, Laura is all alone..."
A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone is broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 24th December at 10:15pm.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.
Louise Griffin is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor for Radio Times, covering everything from Doctor Who, Star Wars and Marvel to House of the Dragon and Good Omens. She previously worked at Metro as a Senior Entertainment Reporter and has a degree in English Literature.