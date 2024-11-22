To date, Gatiss has provided six spooky short films in the series, which acts as a revival to the 1970s anthology of the same name.

While last year's edition, Lot No. 249, starred Kit Harington and Freddie Fox, this year's outing, which marks Gatiss's seventh, has an equally starry cast, and will be based on Edith Nesbit's short story Man-size in Marble.

Gatiss has written and directed the short film, titled Woman of Stone, while stars include The Sixth Commandment's Éanna Hardwicke, The Thursday Murder Club's Celia Imrie, Black Mirror's Monica Dolan, Taskmaster's Mawaan Rizwan and Call the Midwife's Phoebe Horn.

Mark Gatiss at the Olivier Awards 2024. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images For SOLT

The synopsis for Woman of Stone says: "In her final days, E Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.

"As they settle into a small cottage in a quiet village, they soon find their idyll overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper. And the legend of the two marble tomb effigies who are said to rise each year… and walk.

"Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he makes a terrifying discovery. And back at the cottage, Laura is all alone..."

Fans will no doubt be delighted to hear that the anthology is returning this year, not least because last year, Gatiss revealed that he feared Lot No. 249 could be the final edition in the franchise, due to funding constraints.

When speaking with RadioTimes.com, he said: "It's just so hard – I mean, genuinely. If you talk to anybody, it's scary how scarce the resources are.

"I don't want to sound like a bleeding heart, but people love them and I really hope we can find a way. But I think it's perilous because, as I always say, it's such an unusual slot... it's just really hard to scrape the money together."

He joked: "I'm hoping for an eccentric billionaire [to fund it]!"

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Woman of Stone will air this Christmas period on BBC Two.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.