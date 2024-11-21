All the way back on Christmas 2019, fans were left with mouths agape as Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on one knee to propose to her on-again off-again lover Smithy (James Corden), with whom she has one child, Neil the Baby (no longer a baby).

We never found out what Smithy's response to that bold and surprising gesture would be, with that being one of many questions that need an answer in the upcoming feature-length farewell.

Filming recently wrapped on the episode, which is set to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, with the BBC now giving us a sneak peek at the core four assembled in a very familiar line-up.

In the image (see below), we see Smithy, Gavin, Stacey and Nessa against a brick wall, staring directly at the camera in a manner that evokes the original publicity image from the series (see top of page).

(L-R) James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones star in Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Fulwell73 & Tidy Productions/Tom Jackson

The synopsis for the final episode of Gavin & Stacey has also been released, confirming a time jump that keeps up with the real world, seeing us reunite with these characters a full five years on from the previous episode.

It teases: "In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage and Gwen is behaving most strangely.

"Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad."

The synopsis concludes: "Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

The festive schedules are yet to be officially locked in, but we do know that Gavin & Stacey will be airing on Christmas Day – and is likely to be a feature in many people's celebrations (if the record-shattering 2019 viewing figures are anything to go by).

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series finale coming on Christmas Day.

