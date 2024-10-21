"And a lot has happened in those five years. In Barry, Bryn's packing the Picasso in readiness for a trip to Essex, Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving most strangely.

"Nessa's started a new business venture and Neil the Baby's about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad...

"Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swings in the living room, and there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn's relationship."

When approached by RadioTimes.com for comment on the reported synopsis, the BBC confirmed that these "aren't official". And so, the mystery remains over what exactly the new episode will be about.

Ruth Jones and James Corden as Nessa and Smithy. BBC/Tom Jackson

Of course, it's correct in the fact that it has been five years since fans last saw the series on our screens, and the last we did see of Nessa (Ruth Jones) was her getting down on one knee to propose to Smithy (James Corden).

While we don't yet know how things will pan out for the pair, with time having passed between them, we're sure we're in for a hoot of a special episode not just focused on Nessa and Smithy, but of course all the rest of the extended family too.

Read more:

Gavin & Stacey co-star Rob Brydon recently described the script as "fantastic" during an interview, saying: "Do you know what? I was moved to tears, because it's emotional.

"We knew it was going to happen, but we were told we had to keep it a secret. So you have to lie to people! It's a horrible feeling, because you don't want to lie to somebody right in the face."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about wrapping filming on the Christmas special in a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, Larry Lamb said: "It was a trip down memory lane. Because suddenly there we are, and we’re facing the fact that effectively this is the end of this adventure - it’s the end of this journey, and it was so emotional."

While we may not have concrete details on what the episode will be about, we do also now know that it will be joined by a special Gavin & Stacey one-hour documentary.

The one-off doc will take us behind the scenes of the popular comedy series and follow the cast and crew as they take a trip down memory lane.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.