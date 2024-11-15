But in the end, there could be only one winner. Andy Zaltzman emerged victorious with 160 points for the season and booked a place in the next run of Champion of Champions (alongside season 16 winner Sam Campbell and season 17 victor John Robins).

In second place was Jack with 157 points, while also making it onto the podium was Emma with 152 points.

Meanwhile, the bottom two places were filled by Babatúndé and Rosie, who scored 147 points and 137 points, respectively.

With another season now over, fans will no doubt already be looking ahead to season 19 as they wait to find out which comedians will be next to be put through their paces by Alex Horne and Greg.

Before that, though, there's the fifth annual edition of Taskmaster's New Year's Treat, which will see another eclectic mix of famous faces from around the world of entertainment go head-to-head in a one-off special - and the line-up is now confirmed.

Meanwhile, the first-ever season of Junior Taskmaster recently commenced its first run, with Taskmaster alumni Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak replacing Greg and Alex in their respective chairs.

The spin-off continues with its second episode tomorrow (Friday 15th November) – so fans needn't worry about a complete absence of Taskmaster in their lives just yet!

Taskmaster will return for New Year's Treat in early 2025.

