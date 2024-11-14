Also in the line-up are former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James, mathematician, science presenter and academic Professor Hannah Fry and singer-songwriter and All Saints star Melanie Blatt.

You'll have to tune in early in the New Year to see which of them ends up walking away with a bust of Greg's head – with precise broadcast details yet-to-be announced.

The cast was revealed at the end of the broadcast of season 18's grand finale, which had seen Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aléshé, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee and Rosie Jones go head-to-head.

Previous big names to have appeared in New Year's episodes of the series have included Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, popular presenter Claudia Winkleman and Olympian Mo Farah.

Meanwhile, the most recent special, which aired at the beginning of 2024 saw actor Lenny Rush beat Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden, musician Kojey Radical, nature presenter Steve Backshall and Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball to win the top prize.

Taskmaster will return for its New Year Treat in early 2025.

