Keen cricket aficionado Andy Zaltzman will be taking on a range of eccentric tasks this time round.

As season 18 kicks off, read on for everything you need to know about the comedian's career so far and what else he has been in.

Who is Andy Zaltzman on Taskmaster?

Andy Zaltzman is a comedian, best known for his comedy work across politics and sport.

Zaltzman first started his comedy career in 1999, after performing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and was a finalist in the So You Think You're Funny new act competition.

In the following years, Zaltzman began forming his own shows, including Andy Zaltzman versus the Dog of Doom, John Oliver and Andy Zaltzman Issue a List of Demands and Await Your Response with Interest and Andy Zaltzman: Satirist for Hire.

His comedy work has also made its way to radio and TV, having appeared as a guest star on Russell Howard's Good News Extra, co-hosted The Bugle and, more recently, won Celebrity Mastermind - with his specialist subject being French sculptor Auguste Rodin.

What has Andy Zaltzman been in before?

Since 2015, Zaltzman has appeared on The Weekly with Charlie Pickering on ABC Television in Australia - however, his work largely consists on the airwaves.

Many will have heard him on various radio stations includes BBC Radio 5 Live as host of Saturday morning show Yes, It's The Ashes, as well as BBC Radio 4, on which he presented a four-part programme Andy Zaltzman's History of the Third Millennium and Empire-ical Evidence.

Is Andy Zaltzman on X or Instagram?

He is! You can give Zaltzman a follow on X @ZaltzCricket, where he posts a variety of content largely around cricket.

He also has an Instagram account under the same username - however, he only has two posts from 2021 and doesn't appear to be active.

Taskmaster season 18 airs weekly from 9pm on Thursday 12th September 2024.

