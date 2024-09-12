Going up against Rosie Jones, Babatunde Aléshé, Jack Dee and Andy Zaltzman, Sidi will be judged on her wits, reasoning and problem-solving by Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

So, read on for everything you need to know about Emma Sidi, her career so far and what else she has been in on TV.

Who is Emma Sidi on Taskmaster?

Emma Sidi. Channel 4 / Simon Webb

Emma Sidi is an actress, comedian and writer who has worked across stage and screen.

Sidi rose to fame after appearing on James Acaster's web series Sweet Home Lahnsteineringa alongside Jack Barry in 2016.

Sidi's solo comedy shows, which she has debuted at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, have seen her take on different characters.

In her 2015 show Character Breakdown, Sidi played a feminist professor who delivers a lecture in Spanish!

Her 2016 show, Telenovela, saw Sidi play a woman who dreams of a life as a TV presenter, and in 2018 she played a wannabe Love Island contestant and someone on a bizarre blind date.

What has Emma Sidi been in before?

Emma Sidi. Channel 4

Beyond her stage work, Sidi has appeared on a number of television programmes, including W1A, Stath Lets Flats and Ghosts.

Sidi also appeared in Starstruck alongside Rose Matafeo. More recently, viewers have seen her in Death in Paradise as Amelia Templeton and as Olivia in BBC's We Might Regret This.

Is Emma Sidi on X or Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Emma Sidi on Instagram @emmafrancescasidi. She has over 16,000 followers and often shares her latest projects for her followers to keep up to date with.

It doesn't appear that Emma Sidi is on X.

Taskmaster season 18 airs weekly from 9pm on Thursday 12th September 2024.



