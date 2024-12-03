The BBC unveiled the air date for the Ghost Story among a flurry of announcements for the festive period, including the Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered Christmas specials.

Gatiss previously told RadioTimes.com that he feared last year's special, Lot No. 249, may be his final Ghost Story for Christmas, admitting that it can be hard to find the resource for it.

"It's just so hard – I mean, genuinely. If you talk to anybody, it's scary how scarce the resources are," he explained.

"I don't want to sound like a bleeding heart, but people love them and I really hope we can find a way. But I think it's perilous because, as I always say, it's such an unusual slot... it's just really hard to scrape the money together."

Monkhouse Lee (Colin Ryan), Smith (Kit Harington), Bellingham (Freddie Fox) in Lot No. 249: A Ghost Story for Christmas. BBC/Adorable Media Ltd/Colin Hutton

He joked: "I'm hoping for an eccentric billionaire [to fund it]!"

Well, despite these worries, we can be thankful that there's another Ghost Story on the horizon!

The synopsis for Woman of Stone reads: "In her final days, E Nesbit recounts the chilling tale of newlywed Victorians Jack and Laura.

"As they settle into a small cottage in a quiet village, they soon find their idyll overshadowed by the superstitious warnings of their housekeeper. And the legend of the two marble tomb effigies who are said to rise each year... and walk.

"Jack dismisses this is as mere folklore. But as the fateful night draws near, he makes a terrifying discovery. And back at the cottage, Laura is all alone..."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mark Gatiss's Ghost Story Woman of Stone airs on BBC Two and iPlayer on BBC Two and iPlayer on Christmas Eve at 10:15pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.