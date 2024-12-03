Gavin & Stacey confirms Christmas special air time for last ever episode
We're heading back to Barry, one last time.
It's going to be a bittersweet Christmas for Gavin & Stacey fans - they may be getting to see their favourite TV family again, but it will be for the last time.
One of the most highly anticipated TV events of the season, the Gavin & Stacey special is arriving exactly five years after the last episode ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Nessa proposing to Smithy - and we now know exactly when we'll find out his response.
It has been confirmed that Gavin & Stacey's final episode is officially set to air on Christmas Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The episode, which has once again been written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, will bring the beloved comedy to an end, and the stars have already been teeing up that fans should prepare for it to be emotional.
Pam star Alison Steadman recently said while appearing on The One Show: "We've had a great five weeks, we only finished on Monday night. But we were all dreading that final scene when we finished.
"I think 90 per cent of us, you know, were in tears. Some people braved it, but oh, it was just... yeah. Because it's been so fantastic."
Meanwhile, Uncle Bryn star Rob Brydon went one further, saying he was moved to tears just by reading the "emotional" script, which he added was "so good".
We don't yet know how things will play out in the episode, but one thing's for certain - fans wants to see Nessa and Smithy tie the knot.
In a RadioTimes.com poll earlier this year, 76.5 per cent of respondents said they wanted the iconic duo to end up together, while only 23.5 per cent said they didn't.
Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.