It has been confirmed that Gavin & Stacey's final episode is officially set to air on Christmas Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode, which has once again been written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, will bring the beloved comedy to an end, and the stars have already been teeing up that fans should prepare for it to be emotional.

Pam star Alison Steadman recently said while appearing on The One Show: "We've had a great five weeks, we only finished on Monday night. But we were all dreading that final scene when we finished.

"I think 90 per cent of us, you know, were in tears. Some people braved it, but oh, it was just... yeah. Because it's been so fantastic."

Ruth Jones and James Corden as Nessa and Smithy. BBC/Tom Jackson

Meanwhile, Uncle Bryn star Rob Brydon went one further, saying he was moved to tears just by reading the "emotional" script, which he added was "so good".

We don't yet know how things will play out in the episode, but one thing's for certain - fans wants to see Nessa and Smithy tie the knot.

In a RadioTimes.com poll earlier this year, 76.5 per cent of respondents said they wanted the iconic duo to end up together, while only 23.5 per cent said they didn't.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 9pm.

