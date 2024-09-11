It has now been revealed that Steffan Rhodri and Melanie Walters (aka Dave Coaches and Gwen West from Gavin & Stacey) are both joining the show, with Rhodri playing DCI Clarke, Janie's boss and so-called mentor, and Walters playing Yvonne, Janie's 'no boundaries' mother.

Other additions to the cast include Alexandria Riley (Baby Reindeer) as Baxter, a straight-talking pathologist and friend of Janie, and Remy Beasley (One Day) as Rhiannon, the picture of perfection and an old adversary from Janie's past.

Meanwhile, Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) will play Tony, the un-self-aware and overly friendly Desk Sergeant and Rithvik Andugula (Extraordinary) will play DC Evan Chaudhry, an eager to please and somewhat naïve junior police officer.

More like this

Timothy Spall as John Chapel and Sian Gibson as Wendy in Death Valley. BBC

Guest stars featuring across the series include Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Sian Gibson (Murder, They Hope), Patricia Hodge (All Creatures Great and Small), Jim Howick (Here We Go), Karl Johnson (Wolf), Colin McFarlane (The War Between The Land and the Sea), Vicki Pepperdine (Poor Things), Steve Speirs (Inside No.9) and Amy Trigg (Luther).

A selection of first-look images have also been released, giving us glimpses of Spall and Keyworth's characters, along with Andugula's Evan Chaudhry, Riley's Baxter and Gibson's guest character Wendy.

Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry and Gwyneth Keyworth as Janie Mallowan in Death Valley. BBC

The Death Valley synopsis says: "Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts. Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations."

Gwyneth Keyworth said of starring in the series: "Murder. Mystery. Comedy. AND TIMOTHY SPALL! I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m grateful to be working on a show that truly celebrates Wales - not just its landscapes and culture, but also its unique quirks and the humour that defines its people."

Alexandria Riley as Baxter and Gwyneth Keyworth as Janie Mallowan in Death Valley. BBC

Meanwhile, creator Paul Doolan added: "I'm such a huge fan of the crime genre and I love writing comedy, so it's been a delight to see the show come to life with such a brilliant array of actors and guest stars for our murder suspects."

Read more:

Death Valley will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.