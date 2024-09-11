Gavin & Stacey stars join Timothy Spall in BBC comedy drama Death Valley
Steffan Rhodri and Melanie Walters have joined the Wales-set series.
Following the news that Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth will star in brand new comedy drama Death Valley, a host of cast members have now been announced - including two Gavin & Stacey stars.
The six-part series, which will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2025, will be set in Wales and follow the unlikely crime-solving partnership between eccentric national treasure John Chapel (Spall), a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show Caesar, and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Keyworth).
It has now been revealed that Steffan Rhodri and Melanie Walters (aka Dave Coaches and Gwen West from Gavin & Stacey) are both joining the show, with Rhodri playing DCI Clarke, Janie's boss and so-called mentor, and Walters playing Yvonne, Janie's 'no boundaries' mother.
Other additions to the cast include Alexandria Riley (Baby Reindeer) as Baxter, a straight-talking pathologist and friend of Janie, and Remy Beasley (One Day) as Rhiannon, the picture of perfection and an old adversary from Janie's past.
Meanwhile, Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) will play Tony, the un-self-aware and overly friendly Desk Sergeant and Rithvik Andugula (Extraordinary) will play DC Evan Chaudhry, an eager to please and somewhat naïve junior police officer.
Guest stars featuring across the series include Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Sian Gibson (Murder, They Hope), Patricia Hodge (All Creatures Great and Small), Jim Howick (Here We Go), Karl Johnson (Wolf), Colin McFarlane (The War Between The Land and the Sea), Vicki Pepperdine (Poor Things), Steve Speirs (Inside No.9) and Amy Trigg (Luther).
A selection of first-look images have also been released, giving us glimpses of Spall and Keyworth's characters, along with Andugula's Evan Chaudhry, Riley's Baxter and Gibson's guest character Wendy.
The Death Valley synopsis says: "Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts. Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations."
Gwyneth Keyworth said of starring in the series: "Murder. Mystery. Comedy. AND TIMOTHY SPALL! I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m grateful to be working on a show that truly celebrates Wales - not just its landscapes and culture, but also its unique quirks and the humour that defines its people."
Meanwhile, creator Paul Doolan added: "I'm such a huge fan of the crime genre and I love writing comedy, so it's been a delight to see the show come to life with such a brilliant array of actors and guest stars for our murder suspects."
Death Valley will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in 2025.
