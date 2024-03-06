In fact, in the first episode we're brought an entirely baffling scene involving Jen's best friend Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Princess Diana – and the series doesn't get any less weird as it goes on.

The final episode of the show leaves us on a major cliffhanger though. So, as we all grapple with what could happen next (if a potential season 3 is greenlit), here's exactly what went down.

Extraordinary season 2 ending explained: Where could Jen be?

The final episode of Extraordinary ends with Jen still not having found her power.

Heartbroken, she goes on a walk by herself to dump her mum's old microwave into the void (classic Jen, she's still being given errands by her mum even when she's distraught).

She considers jumping into the void before Carrie, Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) turn up to stop her. As they prepare to leave, Kash opens the microwave door and whacks Jen's ankle, inadvertently throwing her into the void. Whoops.

He tries to turn back time - but it doesn't return Jen to him. So, where exactly has the void sent Jen? We don't know yet but the final scene of the show gives us some kind of a clue.

She lands on grass and looks up, at something, exclaiming: "You've got to be s***ing me."

So, where could she be? Clearly there's something Jen recognises and isn't too happy to see – could she be in a form of heaven with her dad after she finally said goodbye to him?

Maybe it's something to do with George (Julian Barratt) – after the events of season 2, she certainly wouldn't be too happy to see him again.

Or could it have something to do with her finally discovering her power? Only time will tell.

Did Jen discover her power?

Sadly not - although it certainly seemed like it at one point.

The final episode begins with Jen being locked out of the power clinic after "fraternising with" (snogging) her power coach, George. George blames Jen for the kiss and Jen is swiftly told she's been kicked off the course. It's a major kick in the teeth when you remember she splashed out a whopping £12,000 and she's barely closer to finding her power – although she reckons it might have something to do with dealing with childhood trauma.

Rather than realising it might have something to do with her dad's death, Jen reckons it's the fact that she didn't get cast in her Year Five production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Luckily, Kash is putting on a musical.

Reluctantly, Kash gives Jen a role in the show and gives Carrie a job as stage manager. Jen soon discovers her mum Mary (Siobhan McSweeney) is also involved (as the show's seamstress) and hesitantly tells her about getting kicked out of the clinic. Mary storms off.

We soon discover that Jen's mum has gone to beat up George for taking advantage of her daughter, with Jen having to hold her back. Jen takes the moment to demand that George tells her what she needs to do to get her power. He says she has to say goodbye to her dad permanently. Meanwhile, Jen and her mum have a ball smashing up George's car.

Jen returns to the show just in time for her shining moment, with Kash realising he has to let himself make mistakes. Jen has a slight meltdown on stage at the mention of her character dying, as she realises she has to let her dad go.

Back home, Carrie inhabits the spirit of Jen's dad (voiced by Ardal O'Hanlon) one more time. She says she wants her dad to see a better version of herself, and he insists that this version is perfect before telling her one more dad joke and disappearing. Jen breaks down with Carrie and her mums supporting her.

Jen thinks she can feel her power and successfully blows the head off of a prop for the show – until it's revealed that it was wired to explode the whole time.

What happened with Kash?

Throughout the final episode, Kash is having a nightmare with his musical. Plus, he's still grappling with his power, being thrust forwards in time with no way to control it. Through sheer determination, Kash discovers he can still turn time back – and very much uses it to his advantage.

Soon enough, it's show time, with Kash giving it his all in the deeply questionable musical Vigilante. However, he's not happy and continually turns back time to make the show better. Still, at the interview, Kash is disheartened, saying he just wants everything to be perfect.

As the show hits disaster after disaster, Kash decides to give up on the musical, and he promises Clark (Kwaku Mills) that he'll let himself "f**k up" in future.

