Corden and Jones are yet to announce which cast members will be returning for the finale but it's safe to say many of the key players are keen to come back, having repeatedly expressed their interest in recent years.

Now, however, it looks like one of the series' most beloved secondary characters might be making a comeback.

Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy's (Corden) younger sister Rudi/Smithy in seven episodes of the series, last appearing in 2010, is reportedly in talks to reprise her role.

The Sunday Mirror reports informal discussions are already underway despite rumours the actress would not be involved in the finale.

A source told the publication: "The script for Gavin & Stacey: The Finale includes all of the show’s major players – including Smithy’s sister Rudi. Nothing has been signed and conversations are still very much ongoing – especially as the filming date has not been set.

"But all of the stops are being pulled out to make sure the whole cast are there, and in the coming weeks the production team hope to pin down everyone’s availability."

The source said Smith didn't appear in the 2019 Christmas special because Rudi was "not part of that storyline" but added that it's "a different story this time around".

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Alison Steadman appeared to confirm her return for the Gavin & Stacey finale earlier this month, the Pam Shipman actress telling The Sun: "I know it’s going to happen. I just haven’t seen the script – none of us has seen the script... We only found out [it was happening] for definite the other day."

Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman also sounds positive about his involvement, writing on X (formerly Twitter) following the announcement of the last episode: "Well just to say everyone who's asked about another G&S ... we just got the word from the BBC this morning... it's definitely occurin!!"

It seems likely the major characters such as Pam and Mick, Stacey's mother Gwen (Melanie Walters) and Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) will be back for the final ever episode, but we'll have to wait on the BBC, Corden and Jones to officially confirm. RadioTimes.com will keep you updated with all the latest news – so watch this space.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

