The news of the Christmas special was announced earlier this year, with the main cast from the original series all confirmed to be reprising their roles once more.

Hugh Dennis will be back as dad Pete, Claire Skinner as mum Sue, Tyger Drew-Honey as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche as middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez as daughter Karen.

As per the BBC, the festive episode will follow the chaos in the downsized Brockman family home, as Pete and Sue grapple with the challenges of parenting kids who are now adults.

Hugh Dennis, Daniel Roche, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez. BBC

The synopsis continues: "In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way."

Back in September, RadioTimes.com caught up with Tyger, Daniel and Ramona – who at that point hadn't yet read the script – and they shared where they saw their characters in the Christmas special.

"I think that Karen will be her true [self] – outspoken, intelligent," Marquez said. "She'll be doing something mad, I'm sure, and she'll be weaving her little webs. She'll just be the same Karen, I think."

Roche explained: "I feel like, where we last met Ben, he was at a bit of a crossroads in his life. Obviously, nowhere near as bad – re, lying – as he was when he was younger, but there was still a weirdness there. So I'm hoping that he's successful or at least has managed to make those quirky characteristics of his work. I don't want him to be some adult weirdo, basically."

Drew-Honey, who plays eldest Brockman child, hoped for some "really funny lines to deliver" and "lots of nice bits of improv" to come in the episode.

Well, we certainly can't wait to see what they have in store in Christmas!

