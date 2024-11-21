The series comes from Michael Schur, who has previously been behind shows such as Parks and Recreation, The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, meaning the cast features some notable alumni from those shows.

But who else does appear in the show's cast and where might you have seen them all before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of A Man on the Inside on Netflix.

A Man on the Inside cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in A Man on the Inside. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Ted Danson as Charles

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily

Stephanie Beatriz as Didi

Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert

Sally Struthers as Virginia

Eugene Cordero as Joel

Margaret Avery as Florence

John Getz as Elliott

Susan Ruttan as Gladys

Lori Tan Chinn as Susan

Clyde Kusatsu as Grant

Marc Evan Jackson as Evan

Jama Williamson as Beatrice

Ted Danson plays Charles

Ted Danson as Charles in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Charles? Charles is a retired professor, still grieving the death of his late wife. He is hired by a private investigator to go undercover in a retirement home, to find out what happened to a resident’s missing family heirloom.

Where have I seen Ted Danson? Danson is known for his roles in series including Cheers, Becker, CSI, The Good Place, Mr Mayor, The Orville and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as films such as Three Men and a Baby, Saving Private Ryan and Ted.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis plays Emily

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily and Ted Danson as Charles in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Emily? Emily is Charles's daughter, who is married at Joel and has three children, all boys.

Where have I seen Mary Elizabeth Ellis? Ellis is best known for her role as the waitress in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, while she has also appeared in New Girl, The Grinder, Santa Clarita Diet, Licorice Pizza and Red One.

Stephanie Beatriz plays Didi

Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie and Stephanie Beatriz as Didi in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Didi? Didi is the popular and efficient manager at the Pacific View Retirement Residence.

Where have I seen Stephanie Beatriz? Beatriz is best-known for her role as Rosa in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while she has also had roles in series including Modern Family, BoJack Horseman, Bob's Burgers, Twisted Metal, Big Mouth, Hazbin Hotel, Marvel's Hit Monkey and The Legend of Vox Machina. Her film roles have included appearances in The LEGO Movie 2, In The Heights and Encanto.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada plays Julie

Ted Danson as Charles and Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Julie? Julie is a private investigator, who is hired to find a missing heirloom in a retirement home. Unable to investigate herself, she hires Charles to go into the home, undercover.

Where have I seen Lilah Richcreek Estrada? Estrada has had roles in series including Criminal Minds, Grace and Frankie, The Wonder Years and Chicago Med.

Stephen McKinley Henderson plays Calbert

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert in A Man on the Inside. Netflix

Who is Calbert? Calbert is a resident at Pacific View, who previously lived in Washington DC.

Where have I seen Stephen McKinley Henderson? Henderson is known for his roles in films including Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Lincoln, Manchester by the Sea, Fences, Lady Bird, Dune: Part One, Causeway, Beau is Afraid and Civil War, as well as series such as Devs.

Sally Struthers plays Virginia

Sally Struthers as Virginia in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Virginia? Virginia is a popular resident at Pacific View, who welcomes all the new residents and who takes an immediate shine to Charles.

Where have I seen Sally Struthers? Struthers has had notable roles in series including All in the Family, Gloria, 9 to 5 and Gilmore Girls.

Eugene Cordero plays Joel

Eugene Cordero as Joel in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Joel? Joel is Emily's husband and father to their three boys. He is a science teacher.

Where have I seen Eugene Cordero? Cordero has had roles in series including Veep, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Place, Tacoma FD, Central Park, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Loki and The Great North.

Margaret Avery plays Florence

Margaret Avery as Florence in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Florence? Florence is a resident at Pacific View, who loves poetry and is Virginia's best friend.

Where have I seen Margaret Avery? Avery has had roles in series including Harry O, 413 Hope Street, Being Mary Jane and Genius, as well as films such as The Color Purple and Second to Die.

John Getz plays Elliott

John Getz as Elliot in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Elliot? Elliot is a resident at Pacific View, who immediately feels threatened by Charles and takes against him.

Where have I seen John Getz? Getz has had roles in series including Another World, Rafferty, Maggie, Grey's Anatomy, Aquarius, Grace and Frankie, Homeland, Better Call Saul, Transparent, Bosch, Timeless, Dirty John, Doom Patrol, The Last of Us and Fatal Attraction, as well as films such as The Fly, Zodiac, The Social Network, Jobs and Trumbo.

Susan Ruttan plays Gladys

Susan Ruttan as Gladys in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Gladys? Gladys is a retired costume designer and Charles's neighbour once he moves into Pacific View.

Where have I seen Susan Ruttan? Ruttan has had roles in series including LA Law, Suddenly Susan, Private Practice, Castle, Grey's Anatomy, American Vandal, Mom and The Good Doctor.

Lori Tan Chinn plays Susan

Margaret Avery as Florence, Lori Tan Chinn as Susan and Clyde Kusatsu as Grant in A Man on the Inside. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Who is Susan? Susan is the president of the Pacific View resident council.

Where have I seen Lori Tan Chinn? Chinn has had roles in series such as Roseanne, Orange is the New Black, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and Strange Planet, as well as films including Glengarry Glen Ross, Joy Ride and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Clyde Kusatsu plays Grant

Clyde Kusatsu as Grant in A Man on the Inside. Netflix

Who is Grant? Grant is a resident at Pacific View.

Where have I seen Clyde Kusatsu? Kusatsu has had roles in series including MacGyver, Magnum, PI, All-American Girl, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, The Young and the Restless, Designated Survivor, Days of Our Lives, Blue Eye Samurai and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Marc Evan Jackson plays Evan

Marc Evan Jackson. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is Evan? Evan is Julie's client, who hires her to look into the theft of his mother's necklace.

Where have I seen Marc Evan Jackson? Jackson is known for his roles in series such as Parks and Recreation, GLOW, Better Call Saul, The Good Place, DuckTales, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Central Park, Dead to Me and Lessons in Chemistry, while he has also appeared in films such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Kings of Summer, 22 Jump Street, Kong: Skull Island, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Bombshell and Red One.

Jama Williamson plays Beatrice

Jama Williamson. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is Beatrice? Beatrice is the Pacific View activities director.

Where have I seen Jama Williamson? Williamson has had roles in series including Parks and Recreation, Hollywood Heights, School of Rock, The Good Place, Single Parents and American Rust.

A Man on the Inside is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

