Like Dune, the series is set on the iconic sci-fi novels, but this one takes inspiration from Sisterhood of Dune by Frank Herbet's son Brian Herbert and his co-author Kevin J Anderson.

With a release date confirmed and a trailer giving us a glimpse as to what we can expect from the stunning new series, here's everything you need to know about Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Prophecy is set to begin on Monday 18th November on Sky and NOW in the UK. In the US, it's 17th November on HBO.

Fans will have to pace themselves though, as they're only getting one episode to begin with, with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly.

The series, a prequel to the iconic Dune films, was developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker. It was ordered in 2019, with production taking place from November 2022 to December 2023.

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino & Jodhi May as Empress Natalya Arat Corrino in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

It's been a complicated road to release for the series after it underwent a complete creative overhaul – but fans will be thrilled to see it finally come to screens.What

Writers for the series include Diane Ademu-John, Elizabeth Padden, Kor Adana, Kevin Lau and Suzanne Wrubel.

Who will star in Dune: Prophecy?

The full announced cast for Dune: Prophecy is as follows:

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen,

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino

Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen

Tabu as Sister Francesca

Charithra Chandran as Young Francesca

The series primarily focuses on the Harkonnen sisters Valya and Tula as they seek to mould a sisterhood into what will one day be the formidable Bene Gesserit. The role of Tula was originally due to be played by Shirley Henderson.

Jodhi May will portray the Emperor's consort Natalya, taking over from Indira Varma following a scheduling conflict.

Mark Strong will portray the ruler of the Imperium and patriarch of House Corrino, Emperor Javicco Corriuno, while Sarah-Sofia Boussina will play his daughter and heir Princess Ynez.

Members of the Bene Gesserit in the series include the unpredictable Sister Jen (Faoileann Cunningham), a zealous acolyte Sister Emeline (Aoife Hinds), the young emotional Lila (Chloa Lea), and the ambitious Sister Theodosia (Jade Anouka).

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

Shalom-Brune Franklin plays a Fremen woman named Mikaela who now serves the royal family, while Josh Heuston plays the Emperor's bastard son Constantine who is torn on how to serve his father.

Elsewhere, Travis Fimmel plays the charismatic warrior Desmond Hart, Chris Mason plays the swordmaster Kerian Atreides (an antecedent of Paul, played by Chris Mason), and Edward Davis plays the rising political player Harrow Harkonnen.

What is the plot of Dune: Prophecy?

The official synopsis of Dune: Prophecy reads that we "follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit".

The series is set 10,000 years before Dune and will draw on the novel Sisterhood of Dune, which takes place after the Butlerian Jihad, which destroys all computers and intelligent technology.

The eldest Harkonnen children, Griffin and Valya, seek to rebuild their family fortune and are key in the conception of the Bene Gesserit.

Jessica Barden as Young Valya Harkonnen in Dune: Prophecy. HBO

How many episodes will there be in Dune: Prophecy?

Dune: Prophecy will consist of six episodes. This is what we know so far about the titles, directors and writers of each episode:

Episode 1 - The Hidden Hand, directed by Anna Foerster and written by Diane Ademu-John A synopsis reads: "On Wallach IX, young Valya Harkonnen makes a promise to the Sisterhood. Thirty years later, Valya faces a threat to her long-awaited plan."

Episode 2 - Two Wolves, directed by John Cameron and written by Elizabeth Padden and Kor Adana

Episode 3 - Title TBC, written by Monica Owusu-Breen and Jordan Goldberg

Episode 4 - Title TBC, written by Kevin Lau & Suzanne Wrubel

Episode 5 - Title TBC, written by Carlito Rodriguez & Leah Benavides Rodriguez

Episode 6 - Title TBC, written by Elizabeth Padden & Suzanne Wrubel

Is there a trailer for Dune: Prophecy?

Yes! Check out the latest trailer below:

Dune: Prophecy comes to Sky and NOW on Monday 18th November 2024.

